Steelers’ Najee Harris Questionable Sunday Vs. Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was a full participant in team practice on Friday and is now listed as questionable to play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Harris went from a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday to a full participant in team practice on Friday, which is a promising sign for his status this weekend. The lead back suffered the injury in the team’s Week 18 victory over the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday but was able to finish out the game. If Harris cannot go, expect backup running backs Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage to shoulder the load on Sunday.

Harris has accrued a league-leading 381 touches for 1,667 scrimmage yards and ten total touchdowns in 17 games this season. As someone who accounts for 31.1 percent of the team’s total yardage on the season, his availability will be crucial if Pittsburgh has any hopes to go into Kansas City and pull off the upset.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently 12.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with the total set at 46, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.