Steelers Name Mitch Trubisky Starting Quarterback

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially named Mitch Trubisky the team’s starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin names Mitch Trubisky the starting QB, saying, “We're really comfortable with what Mitch has shown us.” As for rookie Kenny Pickett, he said, “I'm really pleased with the growth and development of Kenny. That's why he's listed as QB2.”
Long-considered to be the frontrunner, Trubisky started all of Pittsburgh’s preseason games, completing 24 of 34 passes for 283 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The former Chicago Bear beat out 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett and third-stringer Mason Rudolph for the starting gig.
In addition to being named the Steelers QB1, Trubisky was also selected as one of the team’s captains, along with All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt, All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris, and core special teams player Miles Killebrew.
While quality playmakers will surround Trubisky, his biggest concern is the Steelers’ offensive line, which has looked shaky. That said, the former second overall pick adds mobility to the quarterback position – something the Steelers have not had in quite some time.
In fantasy circles, Trubisky should be considered a QB2 with the potential to become a decent streaming option for however long he holds onto the starting role.
