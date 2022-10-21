Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Clears Concussion Protocol, Expected to Start Sunday

According to ESPN.com, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is out of the league’s concussion protocol and is expected to be under center for Week 7’s contest against the Miami Dolphins. Pickett suffered the injury in the third quarter of Pittsburgh’s 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the 24-year-old would start if cleared, and Pickett’s practice availability would not be impacted.

“Oftentimes, someone’s in the protocol, and they’ve got complete clearance in terms of full participation, so you let them participate,” said Tomlin. “Sometimes it’s limited, and you limit their participation. When it’s limited, obviously, it provides additional opportunities of reps for others. He’s been given full clearance from a participation standpoint relative to his position.”

Now healthy, Pickett will look to take advantage of a Dolphins defense that Pro Football Focus grades as the league’s fifth-worst coverage unit.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Steelers as +7 road underdogs on the spread and +265 on the moneyline.