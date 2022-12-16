Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (Concussion) Doubtful for Sunday
Paul Connor
According to profootballtalk, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is doubtful for Sunday’s contest against the Carolina Panthers due to a concussion.
Pickett suffered the injury in the first quarter of last week’s 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The 24-year-old has been able to practice on a limited basis but remains in the league’s concussion protocol.
Pittsburgh’s first-round selection in the 2022 draft (20th overall), Pickett has struggled in his debut season, throwing for 1,797 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions in ten games.
With Pickett looking unlikely, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph have been splitting first-team reps in practice. Trubisky came on in relief of Pickett against the Ravens and completed 22-of-30 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. As for Rudolph, he has yet to be active this season but could find himself under center, given Trubisky’s struggles in the turnover department.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Steelers as +3 road underdogs on the spread and +126 on the moneyline.
