Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (Concussion) Leaves Week 14 Game and Will Not Return

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett left Week 14’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion and will not return, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Kenny Pickett is OUT for the rest of the game and in the concussion protocol, per team. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 11, 2022

Pickett suffered the injury in the first quarter, failing to complete his lone pass attempt of the afternoon. The 24-year-old was placed in the league’s concussion protocol and subsequently ruled out.

Pickett has struggled in his nine starts this season, throwing for 1,797 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. Of all qualified quarterbacks, only the New York Jets’ Zach Wilson has a lower rating than Pickett’s 75.1.

Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky has replaced Pickett under center. Trubisky’s first series resulted in a Najee Harris touchdown, only to throw an interception later in the second quarter.

Trubisky started Pittsburgh’s first four games, the Steelers going 1-3 over that stretch.

Pittsburgh currently trials Baltimore 13-7 at the half.

