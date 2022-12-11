Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (Concussion) Leaves Week 14 Game and Will Not Return

Pickett suffered the injury in the first quarter, failing to complete his lone pass attempt of the afternoon. The 24-year-old was placed in the league’s concussion protocol and subsequently ruled out.
Pickett has struggled in his nine starts this season, throwing for 1,797 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. Of all qualified quarterbacks, only the New York Jets’ Zach Wilson has a lower rating than Pickett’s 75.1.
Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky has replaced Pickett under center. Trubisky’s first series resulted in a Najee Harris touchdown, only to throw an interception later in the second quarter.
Trubisky started Pittsburgh’s first four games, the Steelers going 1-3 over that stretch.
Pittsburgh currently trials Baltimore 13-7 at the half.
You can find the latest odds and betting lines for Ravens/Steelers over on FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.