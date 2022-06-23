Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Signs Rookie Deal

Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round selection, Kenny Pickett, has signed his rookie deal. The contract is for four years and is worth $14 million. He will also receive a $7.4 million signing bonus, and a fifth-year team option is included. Pickett’s contract and draft capital will allow him to compete for the starting quarterback job against Mitch Trubisky in training camp.

If he beats out Trubisky for the job or Trubisky falters early in the season, the Steelers will be putting a tremendous talent on the field. Pickett skyrocketed up draft boards last season. At the University of Pittsburgh, he threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns while also showing mobility.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Quarterbacks usually dominate offensive awards, and this year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award race appears to be no different. Pickett is the favorite for the award at +500 as oddsmakers feel he will make an impact once he gets on the field for the Steelers.