Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to Serve as Backup in Preseason Finale
Doug Ziefel
James Palmer reports that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin listed the order of Steelers’ quarterbacks as Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph for Sunday’s preseason finale. This news serves as a statement because the final preseason game is often used as a dress rehearsal for Week 1. It looks like Trubisky has won the starting quarterback battle over rookie Pickett. It’s an answer we all needed as there were rumors Pickett made a late push to win the job with his performance thus far.
Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds
This declaration by Tomlin could significantly impact how the Steelers fair in the futures market. Their season win total is listed at 7.5 on Fanduel Sportsbook with -115 juice to the under. Trubisky is the most experienced option and perhaps gives the Steelers the best chance to win. However, Pickett has the highest upside of the group and could get a shot early on if Trubisky struggles. Therefore, it may be best to steer clear of Pittsburgh this season.
