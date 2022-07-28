Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Expected to Win Starting Job

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that quarterback Mitch Trubisky will likely get the first opportunity to be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky is competing for the job with first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett. However, Trubisky has the experience and is an excellent fit for offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s offense, which gives him the upper hand. Although, the talent and potential of Pickett will likely cause head coach Mike Tomlin to put Trubisky on a short leash.

Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

It will be interesting to see if Trubisky can show any of the flashes he showed in Chicago. Nonetheless, the betting market is not high on the Steelers this season. With the questions at quarterback and no significant improvements on the offensive line, their win total for the season sits at 7.5. Whether or not Trubisky wins and holds the starting job, the under may be worth a look as the Steelers’ division is as stout as ever. You can bet their win total under at -115 odds over on Fanduel Sportsbook.