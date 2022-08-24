Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky Pleased with Performance Amidst Competition
Paul Connor
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions would significantly determine Pittsburgh’s Week 1 starting quarterback.
For Mitchell Trubisky, who’s expected to draw the start, the veteran is pleased with how he has performed thus far:
“It’s been a limited sample, but I think I’ve done a lot of great things in practice, a lot of good throws in the game,” said Trubisky. Just focus on what we can improve as a unit right now. And that’s staying on the field on third downs and then going down and finishing with some points…But I’ve done a lot of great things so far, and I feel really comfortable with where I’m at and how I’m throwing the football and how I’m learning the playbook and going through all my reads so far.”
Through two preseason games, the former Chicago Bear has completed nine of 15 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. While Trubisky is likely the favorite to earn the starting role, first-round rookie QB Kenny Pickett has been equally as impressive, going 19-22 for 171 yards and three touchdowns (two games). Even if the former is ultimately named the Steelers QB1, the latter is almost guaranteed to make starts at some point this season.
