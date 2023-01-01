Steelers-Ravens DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK:

The Pittsburgh Steelers are clinging on to playoff hopes as they travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, giving us a DFS showdown slate. Lamar Jackson remains out for the Ravens, so Tyler Huntley will be under center once more. Huntley won’t be asked to do much, as he’s only averaged 132 yards passing per game. Ideally, he’ll give us double-digit carries to make up some value. The Steelers have not won four of their last five games because of Kenny Pickett, but his ceiling won’t be too special.

RUNNING BACK:

JK Dobbins will be the lead back for the Ravens tonight, averaging roughly 14 carries per game over his last three since returning from injury. He does have two games in there where he rushed for at least 120 yards, so there is a strong upside there. Gus Edwards will account for a fair workload, potentially double-digit touches. Neither back has a worth-noting receiving upside, as it would be odd to see either of them actually get a target.

Najee Harris has looked like his 2021 self as the Steelers have pushed forward in this postseason push. He’ll have a 20-touch upside and is coming off of his most targeted game of the season last week, where Pickett threw him the ball nine times. He’s prime for the showdown, too, as he’s found the endzone in four of his last six games. Jaylen Warren will rotate in and probably see around five carries with a target or two as well.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Demarcus Robinson has been Huntley’s number-one wide receiver over the past four weeks, having three games of at least six targets, phenomenal by Ravens’ standards. He was only targeted once last week, but we’ll let it slide as that reception went for six. DeSean Jackson only has eight receptions in six games as a Raven, but we can’t ignore his deep ball upside. Sammy Watkins and James Proche will round out the crew without seeing more than two targets in this game.

Diontae Johnson has had four straight games with at least 60 yards receiving and has averaged nine targets per game during that time. He still has not found the endzone this season, but still provides relatively reliable PPR value. George Pickens hasn’t garnered the target workload we were hoping for when Chase Claypool left the building, but he’ll offer big play chances on about five looks. Steven Sims will be the WR3, given how the snaps should shake out, be he, along with Miles Boykin and Gunner Olszewski, won’t have huge roles.

TIGHT END:

Mark Andrews hasn’t eclipsed four receptions in five straight weeks, yet he still could have the largest upside of anyone on the Ravens that gets hampered due to his quarterback. Isaiah Likely and Josh Oliver each will account for a couple of targets themselves, too, as this is a tight-end-oriented offense when they attack through the air. Pat Freiermuth has taken the leap this year and has developed a strong connection with Pickett that Steelers fans should be excited about. We expect him to see about seven targets, with Zach Gentry and Connor Heyward potentially accounting for a target or two.