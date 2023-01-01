Steelers-Ravens DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

To say this game might be a tad ugly is an understatement. Can we skip to Bills-Bengals tomorrow night already? The Tyler Huntley-led Baltimore Ravens will take on Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a projected total in the mid-30s. Our first multiplier target has to be Najee Harris by default. He certainly has not looked great this year, but the volume cannot be ignored. He very well could eclipse 20 carries on any given night and have a high receiving workload, as he did last week with nine targets coming his way. He’s found the endzone in four of his previous six games, so while he might not be our favorite target, no one in this slate is capable of being a favorite target.

JK Dobbins looks to be the most feasible Raven to target here, as we don’t want parts of the Ravens’ passing attack. We know that the Ravens can always completely send the slate into flames and lead with Gus Edwards, but Dobbins has looked strong in the three games since returning from injury. He has two games of at least 120 yards and has a relatively high floor. He’s pricey, but again, there is no shoo-in on this board.

FLEX OPTIONS:

Neither quarterback on this slate has any incredible upside. Kenny Pickett’s arm is rather uninspiring, but he is getting the job done while we hope to get lucky with Tyler Huntley’s legs. Either quarterback offers some value on this slate, but we’d favor Huntley slightly as the touchdowns on Pickett’s end just aren’t reliable, only throwing for five scores this season. We’d rather roll the dice on Huntley’s legs and hope for sheer luck.

We like Gus Edwards’s price tonight as a high-upside play, as he still saw double-digit touches in two of the three games that Dobbins has been back for. With no players in his price ballpark screaming out, this is a strong high-floor, high-upside play coming in lower owned than it should.

Choosing between Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, or even both, might be the most important decision on this board. Johnson offers you stability and rather reliable volume, but the touchdown production is essentially non-existent. Pickens won’t get you as many targets, but as we’ve seen with him this season, he’s a big play waiting to happen. We’d favor the upside of Pickens, while the stability of Johnson is also enticing.

We don’t want any parts of the Ravens’ passing attack, including Mark Andrews, at his price and ownership. Andrews has only averaged three catches a game over his last four where Huntley started, and we just don’t trust him to find the endzone. Taking a flier on a cheap Isaiah Likely is where we’d rather go, as he very well might only have one less catch than Andrews the way things have been going.

The ownership of the Ravens’ wideouts is in the dirt like they should be. We do see some value in Demarcus Robinson, who has been Huntley’s favorite target. In three of the four games, we’ve seen Robinson haul in five catches, and in the one game where he didn’t, he found the endzone. DeSean Jackson’s big play ability could be enticing, but this isn’t 2010, and Tyler Huntley doesn’t throw a Michael Vick deep ball.

After Pickens and Johnson, there is some cheap value on the rest of the Steelers receivers, who are all minimally priced. We’d favor Steven Sims here as he’ll lead this bunch in snaps, potentially touching 50%.

With such a low-scoring game expected, the value on the kickers and defenses is undoubtedly there and should be utilized in your lineups.