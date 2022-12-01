Steelers RB Najee Harris Misses Practice on Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Steelers RB Najee Harris missed practice for a second straight day. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 1, 2022

As Yates alluded to, it’s Najee’s second consecutive DNP which does not bode well for his chances this Sunday. He was pulled from Monday night’s win over the Indianapolis Colts and looked to be in some discomfort on the sidelines. If he is indeed unavailable for this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons, expect Jaylen Warren to get plenty of touches in his place.

In 2022, Harris has attempted 158 rushes for 585 yards and four rushing touchdowns in 11 starts. He has also made 29 receptions for 142 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns on the year. This will be one to monitor on Friday just in case Pittsburgh’s lead back can give team practice a go.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently 1.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.