Steelers RB Najee Harris: 'No Issue' with Heavy Workload
Paul Connor
Following a rookie campaign in which he led all players in touches (381), Pittsburgh Steelers sophomore running back Najee Harris is poised to rank near or at the top in that department in 2022.
While previous reports have indicated the Steelers may look to limit Harris’ workload, the 24-year-old is adamant he is willing to handle the ball as often as needed.
“I can get 500 [touches], said Harris. “I didn’t have an issue with it. It was the media who had an issue with it. I told them every game, I was like, ‘Man look, if this is the way we’re winning, I can carry the load.’ I trained to carry loads…There was a long streak where someone was saying if I have 25 carries, then we’re undefeated. So OK, this is our identity right here. So, let’s keep this going on…If I get 500 carries, as long as we’re winning, it doesn’t really matter.”
With his workhorse status secure and Pittsburgh expected to run the ball heavily, Harris represents a surefire first-round selection in all fantasy formats.
