Steelers RB Najee Harris on Week 2 Status: 'I Will Be Playing'

Looking to begin the year 2-0, the Pittsburgh Steelers received good news as starting running back Najee Harris is expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots – according to NFL.com. Harris’s status was in doubt after he left Week 1’s contest in the fourth quarter with a foot injury and did not return, finishing with just 26 total yards on 12 touches.

However, if the 24-year-old’s comments on Tuesday are any indication, the issue is likely minor:

“I’m good… just got dinged up, nothing too crazy,” said Harris. “Today’s our off day, so it’s good we got today off just to let it heal for another day… I’ll be back at practice this week, and then I will be playing this weekend.”

While Harris’ words are obviously encouraging, fantasy owners should monitor the situation closely and have a backup plan ready if he suffers a late-week setback.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Steelers as -1.5 home favorites on the spread and +102 on the moneyline.