Steelers RB Najee Harris Up to 244 Pounds

This season, the Pittsburgh Steelers could have an even more punishing running back even though it’s the same guy. According to Senior Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Najee Harris is up to 244 pounds.

Najee Harris weighs 244. Look out NFL — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 31, 2022

Harris looks even more jacked than before as he’s been taking part in OTAs with the Steelers this month. It’s safe to assume much of the extra 14 pounds is added muscle. It’s also safe to assume the Steelers will feed Harris the rock as much as he can handle without an established quarterback this season.

Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 campaign, and Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett don’t exactly strike fear into the hearts of opposing secondaries. Even with Big Ben in the lineup last year, Harris led all running backs in snaps and touches as a rookie.

Don’t sleep on the second-year back, as Harris holds a ton of value in the futures market. FanDuel Sportsbook has the 24-year-old at +1600 to lead the league in rushing, following a rookie campaign when he ran for 1,200.