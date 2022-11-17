Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick Practices on Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendicitis) practiced in full on Thursday, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

This would be a remarkable recovery from Fitzpatrick after receiving an appendectomy on Saturday last weekend. Keep an eye out on his status for Friday for a possible indicator of if he’ll suit up this weekend. If he can get back onto the field this week, he’ll go up against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, whom he has intercepted in both of their past two meetings, including for a pick-six in Week 1.

In 2022, Fitzpatrick has three interceptions, six pass deflections, 45 tackles, and a defensive touchdown in seven games this season. If Fitzpatrick can’t play, expect Damontae Kazee to fill in once again as the starting free safety on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.