Steelers’ Slim Playoff Hopes Take Huge Blow as Key Receiver Hits the COVID list

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the addition of wide receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both players are vital starters on a Steelers offense heading into the final week of the regular season.

We have: • Placed WR Diontae Johnson & C Kendrick Green on the Reserve/COVID-19 List • Restored DT Daniel Archibong to the practice squadhttps://t.co/YClGA03iAa — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 6, 2022

According to Football Outsiders, the Steelers have a 4.5% chance to make the playoffs. Pittsburgh would need to defeat the Ravens in the season finale and get some help from the Jaguars against the Colts along the way. They would also require any result that doesn’t include a tie in the Chargers–Raiders game.

Pittsburgh’s as high as a six-point underdog on Sunday, and sharp bettors are happy to take the points with the visiting team. It’s worth noting that the underdog is 21-7-3 against the spread (ATS) in the past 31 meetings of this series and the road team is 7-3 ATS in the previous ten meetings.

