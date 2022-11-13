Steelers' T.J. Watt Returns to Action Sunday vs. Saints
Grant White
If we’ve learned anything from watching the NFL over the past decade, it’s best to stay on the Watts’ good side.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt hasn’t played since incurring a pectoral injury in Week 1 but will return to action against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. More impressively, Watt also had a knee procedure completed while rehabbing his pec ailment, making his return just nine weeks later even more incredible.
It’s 38 degrees in Pittsburgh right now. Football weather. T.J. Watt is back. Hall of Honor weekend. How ya feeling, Steeler Nation?
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has played just 66 snaps this season but remains a force on the field. Watt recorded 1.0 sacks, six tackles, three of which came at a loss, and an interception in less than a complete game. He’ll stabilize a defensive unit that has struggled this season, allowing the fourth most yards per game.
The Steelers are coming off a bye, hosting the Saints in Week 10. FanDuel Sportsbook has Pittsburgh lined as -1 home chalk, with the total set at 39.5.
