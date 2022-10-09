Steelers' T.J. Watt Undergoes Knee Procedure, Delaying Return
Grant White
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to get by without T.J. Watt for a little longer than expected. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year went down in Week 1 with a torn pec, opting to have an arthroscopic knee procedure completed while recovering from the injury.
Initially targeting a return to action after six weeks, the surgery is expected to delay Watt’s recovery by a couple of weeks, meaning he may not return to action until after the Steelers’ bye in Week 9.
ICYMI: T.J. Watt's return to the Steelers from his torn pec now will be delayed due to his recent knee surgery:https://t.co/zyVaQApO8U
Watt has been a menace on the field. The four-time Pro Bowler has led the league in sacks in each of the past two seasons, eclipsing 13.0 in four straight campaigns. His absence is negatively impacting the Steelers’ defensive integrity, ranking 24th in total defense.
Malik Reed has absorbed most of Watt’s workload and should continue to see increased usage until he returns.
The Steelers are in tough against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. They enter the contest as steep +14 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
