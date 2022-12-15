Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Misses Practice on Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

Kenny Pickett was once again listed as limited. Diontae Johnson is new to the injury report. He DNP, joining Myles Jack, Pat Freiermuth and Larry Ogunjobi. pic.twitter.com/w4vF32RJYy — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) December 15, 2022

Freiermuth did tell reporters earlier this week that he expects to play, but two consecutive days of no practice isn’t exactly telling the same story. The second-year tight end is amid a great second season, already surpassing his yardage total of 497 from his rookie season in four less games. At just 24 years old, it feels like he could be next up at the position. Keep an eye out for his practice designation on Friday.

In 2022, Freiermuth has hauled in 53 receptions on 82 targets for 630 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. If he cannot play, expect Zach Gentry to fill in this weekend.

