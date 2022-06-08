Steelers to Reduce Najee Harris' Workload?

Pittsburgh Steelers bruiser Najee Harris was a true workhorse his rookie season, leading all NFL running backs in both offensive snaps (980) and touches (381). Set to enter his second year in the NFL, it appears the Steelers’ brass are planning on limiting Harris’ workload, albeit slightly.
According to ProFootballTalk, Harris is expected to leave the field “on certain downs” to keep him fresh.
“I am taking time off,” Harris said. “I will not be on the field for certain plays. We’re still going to talk about that, though. I do want to play. A lot…Any time I can. But at the same time, it’s all about being smart. So I understand where [the Steelers] are coming from.”
The former Alabama standout was one of the most productive backs in football last season, turning his 381 touches into 1,667 total yards and ten touchdowns behind a challenged Steelers offensive line.
While fantasy managers may give pause to Harris’ comments, it’s difficult to envision the 24-year-old not being on the field for the majority of Pittsburgh’s offensive plays, especially given the club’s lackluster options behind him (Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Trey Edmunds).
Harris should continue to see plenty of work and makes for a rock-solid first-round pick in all fantasy formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Harris at +7500 odds to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.