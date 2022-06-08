Steelers to Reduce Najee Harris' Workload?

Pittsburgh Steelers bruiser Najee Harris was a true workhorse his rookie season, leading all NFL running backs in both offensive snaps (980) and touches (381). Set to enter his second year in the NFL, it appears the Steelers’ brass are planning on limiting Harris’ workload, albeit slightly.

According to ProFootballTalk, Harris is expected to leave the field “on certain downs” to keep him fresh.

“I am taking time off,” Harris said. “I will not be on the field for certain plays. We’re still going to talk about that, though. I do want to play. A lot…Any time I can. But at the same time, it’s all about being smart. So I understand where [the Steelers] are coming from.”

The former Alabama standout was one of the most productive backs in football last season, turning his 381 touches into 1,667 total yards and ten touchdowns behind a challenged Steelers offensive line.

While fantasy managers may give pause to Harris’ comments, it’s difficult to envision the 24-year-old not being on the field for the majority of Pittsburgh’s offensive plays, especially given the club’s lackluster options behind him (Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Trey Edmunds).

Harris should continue to see plenty of work and makes for a rock-solid first-round pick in all fantasy formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Harris at +7500 odds to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year.