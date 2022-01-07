Steelers Vs. Ravens Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 18 On FanDuel Sportsbook

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will square off on Sunday in a must-win for both teams as they are each playoff longshots in need of a little bit of help. Let’s look at the bets we believe you should consider backing.

Steelers vs. Ravens Game Information

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

Date: Friday, January 7, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Steelers vs. Ravens Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Steelers +162 | Ravens -194

Spread: Steelers +3.5 (-106) | Ravens -3.5 (-114)

Total: 41 Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Steelers +55000 | Ravens +34000

Steelers vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

Steelers +3.5 (-106)

Steelers vs. Ravens News, Analysis, and Picks

The last time these two faced off, it was one of the best games of the NFL season as the Ravens fell just short after failing to get a two-point conversion with 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Since then, Baltimore has lost five straight, with four losses coming by a combined margin of five points. In this matchup, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will be the starter as Lamar Jackson continues to nurse an ankle injury. A dominant performance from the Pittsburgh defense in Monday night’s win over the Cleveland Browns shows that they can keep them in any game, a stark contrast from Baltimore’s woeful recent showings on D. The Ravens are allowing a league-worst 7.8 yards per pass attempt and an even worse 9.4 over the past three games. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was 21-of-31 for 236 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions against them in Week 13 with his second-best passer rating of the season. In the potential final game of his career, he may be able to sling it against this porous Ravens passing defense yet again. Take the Steelers as road underdogs in this divisional matchup.

