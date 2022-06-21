Steelers WR Chase Claypool Praises QB Kenny Pickett

While the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Chase Claypool raised some eyebrows about his self-proclaimed status as a top-three NFL wideout, he has also offered praise for the team’s rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

On the I Am Athlete podcast, Claypool said, “[Pickett] looks good. He’s mobile. He’s faster than people think, so that’s going to be new for us. And I think it’s going to create plays. You see so many of Ja’Marr’s [Chase] plays and Tee’s [Higgins] plays are from Joe [Burrow] leaving the pocket and making plays happen. And you know, we’re young, we’re versatile, we’re dynamic, so he’s going to add to that.”

Claypool acknowledged mobility as a trait all three Pittsburgh quarterbacks in Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph possess, lacking from the position last season with an aging Ben Roethlisberger.

While Pickett may open the year in a backup role to Trubisky, Steelers fans can expect the club’s latest first-round selection to make starts during the 2022 campaign.

