Steelers WR Diontae Johnson 100 Percent Healthy

In an interview posted on the Pittsburgh Steelers YouTube page, wide receiver Diontae Johnson said he is fully healthy after dealing with a hip-flexor injury. This news is excellent for Pittsburgh as Johnson will be the team’s No. 1 receiver and will likely play a similar role to last season. Johnson had 107 receptions and 1,161 yards in 16 games last season. If he can stay healthy, we may see him surpass those numbers.

Pittsburgh Steeler Betting Odds

Despite a similar roster, the betting market is not high on the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have the worst odds of winning the AFC North at +950 on Fanduel Sportsbook. Pittsburgh made the playoffs with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, and Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett should give them more under center. The Steelers may exceed expectations this season.