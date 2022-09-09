Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Will Play Week 1

Following a brief period of concern, the Pittsburgh Steelers will enter Week 1 with their number one wide receiver in uniform.

According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Diontae Johnson will play on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (shoulder) says he was a full participant in practice today and he’s good to go on Sunday, just about pain tolerance. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 9, 2022

“I’m back on track, and I’m ready to go,” said Johnson.

Johnson had been limited in practice due to a shoulder injury he suffered in Pittsburgh’s preseason finale. He was upgraded to a full session on Friday. However, Johnson alluded to the issue being a matter of pain tolerance and should still see his usual complement of snaps.

The 26-year-old led the Steelers with 107 catches, 1,161 yards, and eight touchdowns last season and was subsequently rewarded with a two-year, $36.71 million extension.

Going up against an explosive Bengals offense, the Steelers will likely find themselves playing catchup much of the afternoon, rendering Johnson a solid fantasy option, particularly in PPR formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Pittsburgh as +6.5 road underdogs on the spread and +220 on the moneyline.