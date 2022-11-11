Sunday Night Football Preview: 49ers & Chargers With Much to Prove

We’re looking ahead to Sunday Night Football as the Los Angeles Chargers travel to face the San Francisco 49ers in a clash of two teams ready to break through. The Chargers have won four of their last five games against underwhelming opponents in non-convincing fashion, so we await how they match up against a powerful Niners club.

San Francisco is getting a lot of buzz in the media as the biggest threat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC, but I’m left unconvinced. Even though they aren’t complete, pretty beaten up by injuries, they lack a signature win.

This game will provide a strong measuring stick for both squads and their position among their conference’s hierarchy.

Chargers @ 49ers Game Information

Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA Time: 8:20 p.m. ET | TV: NBC

Los Angeles was hopeful that Keenan Allen would be able to return from injury as Mike Williams remains out, but those odds don’t look good as Allen has missed practice. As WR1, Joshua Palmer has been targetted 22 times over the past two games, for 17 receptions and 163 yards.

With the Niners, Christian McCaffrey is finally appropriately utilized, as he recorded 26 touches and two touchdowns last week. With Deebo Samuel set to return Sunday Night, Kyle Shanahan has to be salivating under his trucker hat at the thought of McCaffrey alongside Deebo.

If there were a bet for Samuel to go in motion and join McCaffrey in the backfield on the first offensive play, we’d put the house on it.

Chargers @ 49ers Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Chargers +7 (-110) | 49ers -7 (-110)

Chargers +7 (-110) | 49ers -7 (-110) Moneyline: Chargers (+245) | 49ers (-300)

Chargers (+245) | 49ers (-300) Total: Over 45.5 (-108) | Under 45.5 (-112)

The Niners are a seven-point favorite but have they proven enough to be a TD better than a formidable opponent that’s won four of its last five? San Fran’s four wins came against Seattle, Carolina, and the Rams (twice).

Even if LA is without their top two wideouts, Palmer has thrived in an increased role, and Austin Ekeler has played out of his mind lately. They’ll do enough to compensate for the duo’s absence, which is why the Chargers look like a live dog, despite the public being on the favorite.

Chargers @ 49ers Props to Watch on FanDuel

Austin Ekeler OVER Receiving Yards | OVER Receptions

Christian McCaffrey OVER Rushing Yards

Michael Bandy OVER Receiving Yards

As we await official props to be posted on FanDuel Sportsbook, here are some potential plays we’ll be eyeing to target for Sunday Night.

Ekeler’s production has been incredible, as he’s averaged two touchdowns over his last five games, but look at his receiving props in particular for value. Over the past three weeks, Ekeler has been targeted a staggering 36 times, so his receiving yardage and reception props should be of interest.

McCaffrey saw 18 carries in his last game and showed why he was worth the draft capital. The Chargers allow the fourth-most rushing yards per game, so 15-18 carries should easily carry McCaffrey to the over.

We’re also on Michael Bandy as our favorite LA prop, assuming Allen and Williams are out. Bandy saw an 80% snap share last week while combining for 14 targets over his previous two games. His prop will probably be in the 25-30 yard range, which makes him a strong play on the OVER.

