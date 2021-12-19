Super Bowl Futures Odds and Analysis Updated: Chiefs and Bucs Battle for Top Spot

At the three-quarter mark of the NFL season, it’s time to take a look at the updated odds to win the Super Bowl as teams prepare to play for the final stretch of the year. A handful of squads have separated themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, with last year’s participants heading the class.

TOP 10 ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +500

Kansas City Chiefs +500

Green Bay Packers +650

Arizona Cardinals +1000

New England Patriots +1100

Los Angeles Rams +1200

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Buffalo Bills +1200

Tennessee Titans +1900

Baltimore Ravens +2400

Indianapolis Colts +2400

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+500)

The defending Super Bowl champions seem to have hit their stride as they finish off the backend of their schedule for the season. At 10-3 and winners of four straight games, the Buccaneers are the team to beat as far as the oddsmakers are concerned. With MVP candidate Tom Brady leading the charge, there is no surprise the Bucs are favored to put together back-to-back title runs. Making their case even stronger is one of the easiest remaining schedules. Tampa will host the lowly Jets and Panthers after a meeting with New Orleans in Week 15 before finishing the season with their second meeting in three weeks with 5-8 Carolina.

Kansas City Chiefs (+500)

While the Buccaneers are rolling through the second half of their schedule, there may be no hotter team in the league than the Kansas City Chiefs. KC has rattled off seven straight wins. They were not even on this list at the season’s halfway point. Patrick Mahomes has re-emerged as an MVP candidate, and the defense has been playing lights out. The Chiefs D has allowed 17 points or less in six of seven games during the win streak and held their opponents to just nine points in three of their past four games. Following a thrilling OT win over the Chargers in the Thursday Night Football season finale Kansas City finishes with a reasonably tough slate. After hosting the Steelers next week, KC has road games in Cincinnati and Denver.

Green Bay Packers (+650)

The Green Bay Packers have opened up a four-game lead in the NFC North and are on the verge of wrapping up another division title. At 10-3, the Packers are set up perfectly to challenge for the top seed in the NFC and a home field bye in the first round. Aaron Rodgers is having another MVP caliber season as the Packers sit at 6-0 at the friendly confines of Lambeau Field. They’ll have their chance to go perfect at home if they can get by Minnesota and the Browns after visiting Baltimore this week. Green Bay gets a nice season closer in Detroit against the one-win Lions.

Arizona Cardinals (+1000)

The biggest surprise on the board continues to be the Arizona Cardinals. They have managed to keep their heads above water the entire season and remain a legitimate threat to continue their quest for a Super Bowl title. Sitting at 10-3 and tied for the best record in the NFC, the Cardinals have the fifth shortest odds to bring the Super Bowl trophy back to the state of Arizona. When healthy, Kyler Murray leads the team with his ground and air attack as the Cardinals keep defying all the experts during this improbable season. They will have their work cut out for them against the Colts and Cowboys in the final four weeks but get a bit of a break in Detroit on Sunday before hosting the Seahawks to cap their 2021 campaign.

