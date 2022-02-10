Super Bowl LVI Best Player Prop Bets: Rams RB Cam Akers Undervalued

NFL Super Bowl LVI Best Player Prop Bets: Rams Running Game

Player props are a terrific way to get into the NFL action and there is no better time than the big game—Super Bowl LVI. In the last game of the 2021 NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals will square off against the Los Angeles Rams in what looks to be a thrilling matchup.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

The Bet: Joe Burrow (Bengals) Under 276.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow had a monster season, just removed from a terrible knee injury suffered during his rookie campaign. Burrow leads a Bengals offense ranked ninth in the league (per PFF), using an approach skewed toward the passing game with a 59-41 percent (per RotoViz) pass-to-run ratio. However, a downside to the offense is their slower-than-average pace, as Cincy snaps the ball every 28.6 seconds, which is the second-slowest in the league, only behind the Green Bay Packers. A Rams defense ranked fifth-best in DVOA (per Football Outsiders) should give Burrow and the Bengals receiving corps trouble. They are stacked with a core of pass rushers Aaron Donald and Von Miller, as well as one of the league’s top corners in Jalen Ramsey. Look for Burrow to target his go-to weapon Ja’Marr Chase, who leads the Bengals receiving corps with a 26 percent target share, averaging 7.5 targets per game and 18 yards per reception.

This season, Burrow has reached the 277-passing yard mark in eight games. However, we’re projecting him to throw for 256.93 yards, trending him well below the betting number, despite the likely increase in passing as a 4-point underdog, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Bet: Cam Akers (Rams) Over 64.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

After missing most of the season because of an Achilles injury, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has reclaimed his spot as the lead rusher in the backfield. Since returning to action in Week 18, Akers has averaged just 2.61 yards per carry but has seen his workload increase to 14.8 rushing attempts per game. Cincinnati’s defense ranks 13thin rush DVOA, which should benefit Akers on Sunday. Moreover, if the Rams (currently 4-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook) happen to be ahead, expect Sean McVay to lean on Akers in a clock-killing situation toward the end of the game.

Dating back to last season, Akers has reached the 65-rushing yard mark in five games. We project Akers for 68.32 rushing yards against the Bengals on Sunday, trending him toward the over in what should be a more-than-ideal matchup for the Rams and their running game.

The Bet: Odell Beckham Jr. (Rams) Under 62.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains one of the more dynamic skill players in the league. Since joining LA in Week 7, Beckham has averaged six targets per game and 11.3 yards per reception. Led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams use a pass-heavy 60-40 percent pass-to-run ratio, and with a 17 percent target share, Beckham should remain a top option in the receiving corps alongside All-Pro Cooper Kupp. This season, Cincinnati’s pass defense has been suspect, ranked 24th in pass DVOA, which should set up more opportunities for Beckham’s big-play potential. However, look for the Rams to focus on ball control, which may limit Beckham’s upside, in addition to Stafford’s rapport with primary target Cooper Kupp, who is responsible for 31 percent of LA’s target share.

This season, Beckham has reached the 63-receiving yard mark in only four games and we’re projecting him for 57.69 receiving yards, trending him toward the under, despite facing a weak Bengals defense.

