Super Bowl LVI Preview: Bengals Have Been Great As An Underdog All Season Long

Super Bowl LVI is just five days away, as the Los Angeles Rams square off with the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. The Rams, playing in their home stadium, are listed as four-point favorites over Cincinnati on FanDuel Sportsbook, with the game’s total set at 48.5.

While the Bengals may not see themselves as underdogs, they’ve been tremendous in that role all season. In 11 games in which Cincy was not favored, Joe Burrow and company posted an 8-3 mark against the number – a 72.7 cover percentage. Perhaps more impressive is that seven of those successful eight covers were outright victories.

On the other side, the Rams have been favored 17 times this season but are just 7-10 against the number in those contests – not exactly a mark that instills confidence for bettors come Super Bowl Sunday.

So, that’s where things stand as we approach Sunday’s much-anticipated kickoff, and as the numbers show, the underdog role suits the Bengals just fine.

