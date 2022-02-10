Best Running Back Player Props for Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is around the corner and we’ve got you covered with all the best prop bets. FanDuel Sportsbook has a plentitude of props available, so we’ve sifted through the offerings and have narrowed down the best bets. We’ve already given you the best prop bets for the quarterback position so for this article, we’ll be looking at the top three prop bets for the running back position.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value. Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the week after this article is published.

Joe Mixon (Bengals) Over 24.5 receiving yards (-110)

In case you haven’t heard, the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line will be badly outmatched in the contest as they face off against a fearsome Los Angeles Rams defensive line. The same offensive line that gave up nine sacks in the AFC Divisional Round against the Tennessee Titans now must do battle with world-wreckers Aaron Donald and Von Miller — good luck!

One result that we expect due to this mismatch is for Cincy head coach Zach Taylor to get the ball out of Joe Burrow’s hands as quickly as possible. This should lead to more volume for Mixon in the short and underneath areas. We’ve seen the Bengals adopt this tactic recently, leading Mixon to accumulate 26 receptions for 216 yards and a score over the last five games. That’s good for 43.2 receiving yards per game in that span — well over his listed prop at just 24.5 yards.

Mixon is a dangerous weapon on the ground and through the air, but he should be best utilized in this matchup via the passing game. We also like Mixon to go Over 3.5 receptions and will be playing that as well. Considering that prop is priced at -138 while we can lay less juice on the yards prop, we’re rocking with Mixon over 24.5 receiving yards as our best running back prop bet of Super Bowl LVI.

Cam Akers (Rams) Any Time Touchdown & Los Angeles Rams Moneyline Parlay (+170)

FanDuel Sportsbook has a number of Any Time Touchdown and Moneyline Parlays available. The line of thinking on these is that if you feel good about one team winning, you can drive down the price by selecting a player to score that you think fits the script for a victorious outcome.

Cam Akers has returned from injury and handled a significant workload. He saw 18 touches for 95 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card, 27 touches for 68 yards in the Divisional Round, and 14 touches for 50 yards in the NFC Championship. He’s been heavily involved in the offense and it’s clear that Sean McVay wants to feature Akers now that he is healthy.

Akers has yet to find the end zone in the playoffs, but he’s faced two very tough rushing defenses in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers. The Bengals are softer defensively than those two teams, so if the Rams win this game, why not drive down the -198 Moneyline price by selecting Akers, who’s likely to see around 20 touches, to score?

Sony Michel (Rams) Over 5.5 carries (-135)

While Akers has returned to the fold and handled the majority of carries out of the backfield, Sony Michel has remained a part of this Rams offense. Michel saw 13 carries in the Wild Card against Arizona, disappeared for a week against Tampa Bay, and returned to tote the football 10 times in the NFC Championship game.

We’re thinking the Tampa Bay game was an outlier due to the Buccaneers’ fearsome rushing defense. Akers will be heavily involved but will need to be spelled at times and Michel is more likely to enter the game on rushing downs than he is on passing downs. We’re betting Michel goes over this total as he complements Akers.

