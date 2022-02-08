Super Bowl LVI Rushing Prop: Will any Player Rush for Over 100 Yards?

If it wasn’t apparent that NFL teams are throwing the ball more often than ever before, one just has to look at the current rushing props for Sunday’s upcoming Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams – particularly the prop of any player rushing for 100+ yards.

As it stands, the odds of anyone running for 100 or more yards sits at YES (+172) and NO (-225). Fifteen to twenty years ago, these numbers would likely be flipped. That’s not to say the running backs of today are not talented, but in the world of analytics, teams are now emphasizing a pass-oriented style of football.

Speaking Tuesday, Fantasy Sports Today’s Davis Mattek was asked if he sees any value in the +172.

“No, I don’t think anyone is running for 100 yards,” Mattek said. “Obviously…it only takes one run…but I don’t foresee a scenario where either [Cam] Akers, Sony Michel, or Joe Mixon rips off 21 carries and averages five yards a carry, and they’re just consistently picking up that yardage. I think it’s quite unlikely.”

It’s hard to argue with Mattek when looking at the numbers. Both the Bengals and Rams were among the league’s best in stopping the run, ranked fifth and sixth respectively during the regular season. That’s continued in the postseason, as neither side has allowed a 100-yard rusher in three postseason outings.

With elite quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford possessing some of the game’s most explosive playmakers on the outside, it’s difficult to envision either team straying too far from the passing game.

All NFL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

You can find all the latest odds and betting lines for Super Bowl LVI over on FanDuel Sportsbook.