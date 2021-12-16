Surgery Set For Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is preparing to undergo surgery to repair a torn MCL.

Sources: #AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is having knee surgery on his torn MCL in the coming days and is headed to Injured Reserve. His regular season is over, but if AZ advances deep in the playoffs, Hopkins has a chance to return. He’s looking at likely 6 weeks of recovery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2021

Arizona’s already ruled him out for the rest of the regular season, and the timetable for his recovery is expected to be six weeks. As a result, his season’s not necessarily over if the Cardinals can make a deep run in the playoffs.

In Week 15, the Cardinals will take on the 1-11-1 Lions. They’re currently priced anywhere from a 12 to a 13-point road favorite.

At 10-3, Arizona has a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West division. Arizona’s also tied with the Packers and Buccaneers for the best record in the NFC. However, the Packers hold the tiebreaker against them following their head-to-head win in Week 8.

If you like the Cardinals to win the NFC Championship, you can grab them at +460 over at the FanDuel Sportsbook. Their odds to win the Super Bowl are also available at +1000.