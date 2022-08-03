Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Following a brief 40-day retirement, Tom Brady announced his decision to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his 23rd NFL season. While Brady’s presence is a welcome sight, the Bucs will be minus one familiar face as Bruce Arians stepped down as the team’s head coach after three seasons at the helm. Replacing Arians is Tampa Bay’s now former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who was promoted to the head job.

As is typical with a Brady-led squad, the 2022 schedule sees the Bucs awarded a maximum of five Primetime appearances, with matchups against the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals.

In what could be Brady’s final NFL campaign, here is the road ahead for the Bucs as they begin their quest for a second Lombardi Trophy in three years.

Week 1 @ Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

The Buccaneers open their season against America’s Team for the second consecutive year, only this time on the road. Tampa Bay squeaked out a 31-29 victory last season, a game in which quarterbacks Tom Brady and Dak Prescott combined for 782 passing yards and seven touchdowns. Another high-scoring affair could be in the cards this time around.

Week 2 @ New Orleans Saints

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay has lost the past four regular-season meetings since Brady arrived in 2020. The Saints are just one of two teams with a winning record against Brady in his legendary career.

Week 3 vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Two of the game’s all-time great signal callers go head to head as Tom Brady squares off against Aaron Rodgers in the Bucs’ home opener and potential NFC Championship Game preview.

Week 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, October 2

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes in Primetime. No further explanation is required.

Week 5 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Atlanta is in full rebuild mode after trading franchise legend Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason.

Tampa Bay swept the home and home last season, outscoring the Falcons 78-42 over the two meetings.

Week 6 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Bucs travel to Pittsburgh for the first time since 2014. Brady is 12-3 (including postseason) lifetime against the Steelers.

Week 7 @ Carolina Panthers

Date: Sunday, October 23

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay made easy work of the Panthers last season, outscoring Carolina 73-23 and sweeping the home and home series for the second straight year.

Week 8 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Thursday, October 27

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

It’s a short week for the Bucs, who battle Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Tampa Bay ranked third in rush defense last season, potentially posing problems for a Ravens team that loves to pound the rock.

Week 9 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

A rematch of last season’s highly entertaining Divisional Round matchup in which Brady and the Bucs nearly overcame a 27-3 deficit before ultimately falling to the eventual Super Bowl champs 30-27 on a last-second field goal. NFL fans should be in for a treat.

Week 10 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

The Buccaneers take on the rebuilding Seahawks in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Germany. Brady is 3-0 in international games, throwing over 300 yards in each contest.

Week 11 Bye

Week 12 @ Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Deshaun Watson will be under center for the Browns as things stand, setting the stage for another intriguing quarterback matchup.

Week 13 vs. New Orleans Saints

Date: Monday, December 5

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The Saints shut out the Bucs 9-0 in Week 15 last season, the first time Tampa Bay has been held off the scoresheet since 2012. The game also marked the end of Tom Brady’s 255 consecutive start streak without failing to score. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston would like nothing more than to deal a dagger to his former employer in this NFC South skirmish.

Week 14 @ San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, December 11

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

A clash between two teams who figure to be in the thick of the playoff race. The Bucs will likely face second-year quarterback Trey Lance. He brings a dynamic quality to the position with his rushing ability and, by this time of the season, will have gained valuable experience.

Week 15 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Sunday, December 18

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Likely an air show featuring one of the best quarterbacks of all time in Brady and the Bengals’ young gunslinger, Joe Burrow, who has already proven his mettle on the big stage. A critical contest with likely significant playoff implications for both teams.

Week 16 @ Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sunday, December 25

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

A Christmas Day clash with the Cardinals, who figure to be in the NFC Wild Card mix. The Bucs’ final Primetime game of the season in what could be a shootout against dynamic quarterback Kyler Murray and a receiving corps bolstered by the addition of ex-Ravens wideout Marquise Brown.

Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: Sunday, January 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Bucs have two favorable matchups to end the regular season, the first of which is this return engagement with the Carolina Panthers. Should Carolina be out of the playoff picture at this late stage, one could expect running back Christian McCaffrey to be used sparingly at best.

Week 18 @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, January 8

Time: TBD

A welcome matchup for Tampa Bay should this game be relevant concerning playoff positioning.