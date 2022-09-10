Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin is Questionable

Chris Godwin is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneer’s official site reports.

The Bucs' Friday injury report rules out CB Zyon McCollum and lists WRs Chris Godwin and Russell Gage as questionable. https://t.co/xYaA39luL0 — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) September 9, 2022

This is not a surprise, as Godwin is coming off of surgery for a torn ACL that he suffered late in the 2021 regular season. It was assumed through much of training camp that Godwin would not only miss this game but maybe even most of September as he rehabs from the injury. Godwin was in a non-contact jersey Friday, and he made mid-week would indicate that he won’t play Sunday night, but one can never tell if these statements are truthful or constructed to keep the Dallas Cowboys guessing. If Godwin is inactive for the game Sunday, he would almost certainly be ready to play Week 2 when the Bucs take on their division rivals, the New Orleans Saints.

Free agent wide receiver addition, Russel Gage, is also questionable to play with a hamstring injury. Gage has a much better chance of playing than Godwin does.