Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin is Questionable

This is not a surprise, as Godwin is coming off of surgery for a torn ACL that he suffered late in the 2021 regular season. It was assumed through much of training camp that Godwin would not only miss this game but maybe even most of September as he rehabs from the injury. Godwin was in a non-contact jersey Friday, and he made mid-week would indicate that he won’t play Sunday night, but one can never tell if these statements are truthful or constructed to keep the Dallas Cowboys guessing. If Godwin is inactive for the game Sunday, he would almost certainly be ready to play Week 2 when the Bucs take on their division rivals, the New Orleans Saints.
Free agent wide receiver addition, Russel Gage, is also questionable to play with a hamstring injury. Gage has a much better chance of playing than Godwin does.
As for Sunday, the Buccaneers will take on the Cowboys in Dallas. Last season these two teams also played in Week 1, but in Tampa, as the Bucs defeated the Cowboys 31-29. On Sunday, the Bucs are -2.5 (-110) favorites and -136 on the money line. The over/under for this game is 50.5, with the over being -110 and under -110. You can find the odds for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.