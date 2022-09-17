Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Listed as Questionable

Evans is just one of several Buc offensive players who are iffy to play in a critical early-season divisional matchup versus the New Orleans Saints. Julio Jones is questionable with a knee injury, Russell Gage with a hamstring injury, Leonard Fournette also with a hamstring injury, and Chris Godwin is out with, guess what, a hamstring injury. Quarterback Tom Brady may have a tough time Sunday.
Evans is dealing with a calf injury, and even if he does play, he usually finds the going tough going up against the top cornerback for the Saints in Marshon Lattimore.
Both Jones and Fournette seem likely to play. Jones may have been given Wednesday and Thursday off due to his veteran status and the team not wanting to risk aggravation of his knee injury, and Fournette should be good to go also, albeit possibly with a lighter workload.
The Buccaneers are currently a 2.5-point favorite (-110) over the Saints on Sunday. They are -138 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
