Tampa Bay's Tom Brady Looking Sharp at Buccaneers Minicamp
Paul Connor
Set to enter his age-45 campaign, Tom Brady is present for Tampa Bay’s mandatory minicamp, and according to new head coach Todd Bowles, looks as good as ever.
Speaking with reporters Thursday, Bowles said, “He picked up where he left off at. He got to see things on the first day, the second day he was sharp as a tack, and today he was sharp. So you can’t say enough good things about him — his work ethic and what he brings to the team.”
Brady enjoyed another stellar season in 2021, leading the league in both passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43). Following a very brief retirement, the seven-time Super Bowl champ announced he was coming back for a 23rd NFL season – music to the ears of Buccaneers fans everywhere.
In fantasy circles, Brady should again be one of the first quarterbacks off the board. His presence also maintains the values of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette for at least one more season.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucs holding the second-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +750.
