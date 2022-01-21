Target The Over On Tom Brady’s Passing Attempts Prop: Buy, Buy, Buy

If you know what you’re looking for in the betting market, you don’t necessarily have to wait for sportsbooks to put up a particular wager you might be interested in. Instead, it helps to have a range of what you’d think would be a reasonable betting price. That’s precisely the situation that SportsGrid betting analyst, Ben Stevens, finds himself in for today’s edition of Buy, Buy, Buy on The Morning After. Ben wasted little time throwing his dollars behind a big Tom Brady performance this weekend.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Game Information

Los Angeles Rams (12-5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

Date: 01/23/2022 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Florida

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Los Angeles Rams (+130) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-154) Spread: Los Angeles Rams +3 (-118) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 (-104) Game Total: 48.5

Take Tom Brady over 38.5 Pass Attempts

Stevens is ready to go all-in on the over on Brady’s pass attempts against the Rams on Sunday. “As long as it’s not in the 40s, I am going to hammer the over!” says Stevens. There are some numbers to support his reasoning when you consider that in Super Wild Card Weekend, Brady threw the ball 37 times against the Eagles in a game that wasn’t all that competitive, as evidenced by Tampa Bay’s 31-0 lead in the third quarter.

This season, Brady averages 42.3 passing attempts per game, and Tampa Bay has the highest pass play percentage in the league at 67%. With the point spread staying flat at -3 all week, we could be in for an entertaining back-and-forth game.

As a result, Stevens likes the over if you can find it at 38.5 or better.

