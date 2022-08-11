TE Adam Shaheen Fails Physical, Nullifies Trade To Texans

Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen failed his physical with the Houston Texans, meaning Tuesday’s trade between the two teams is now off, per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

TE Adam Shaheen was given a failed physical designation by the Texans, which means the trade is off and he will return to the Dolphins. He was flagged for a preexisting knee condition. He hadn’t missed any Dolphins practice during training camp. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 11, 2022

Wolfe reports that Shaheen was “flagged for a preexisting knee condition,” which means the Dolphins will retain their 2023 seventh-round pick that was a part of the deal while they will not receive Houston’s 2023 sixth-round selection. The report reiterates that Shaheen has not been missing any team practices during training camp, so it’s hard to tell what the Texans found so alarming about the tight end’s knee.

In five NFL seasons, Shaheen has hauled in 50 receptions on 71 targets for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. He is listed as the fourth tight end on the team’s depth chart, so he isn’t likely to significantly impact the team this season.

