TE Kyle Pitts Will Suit Up for Falcons vs. 49ers

The hamstring injury that prevented Kyle Pitts from playing last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t keep him out against the San Francisco 49ers. Field Yates confirmed that the Atlanta Falcons tight end would play in Week 6.
Officially active: Kyle Pitts, Raheem Mostert, Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst.
Officially inactive: Chris Olave, Julio Jones, Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Nick Bosa.
Pitts is off to a slow start in his second professional season. The former first-round draft pick has just ten receptions through four games despite being targeted 22 times. Moreover, he’s not getting downfield, averaging just 6.8 yards per target.
Still, we’re anticipating an improved performance against a Niners team playing on the east coast for the second consecutive week.
Parker Hesse started in place of Pitts last week and will revert to a bench role against the 49ers, while Anthony Firkser is inactive after suiting up against the Bucs.
The betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook is shifting towards the home side. The Falcons were hovering around +4 all week but are down to +3.5 as we approach kick-off.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.