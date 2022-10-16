TE Kyle Pitts Will Suit Up for Falcons vs. 49ers

The hamstring injury that prevented Kyle Pitts from playing last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t keep him out against the San Francisco 49ers. Field Yates confirmed that the Atlanta Falcons tight end would play in Week 6.

Officially active: Kyle Pitts, Raheem Mostert, Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst. Officially inactive: Chris Olave, Julio Jones, Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Nick Bosa. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 16, 2022

Pitts is off to a slow start in his second professional season. The former first-round draft pick has just ten receptions through four games despite being targeted 22 times. Moreover, he’s not getting downfield, averaging just 6.8 yards per target.

Still, we’re anticipating an improved performance against a Niners team playing on the east coast for the second consecutive week.

Parker Hesse started in place of Pitts last week and will revert to a bench role against the 49ers, while Anthony Firkser is inactive after suiting up against the Bucs.

The betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook is shifting towards the home side. The Falcons were hovering around +4 all week but are down to +3.5 as we approach kick-off.