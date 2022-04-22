TE Logan Thomas is Progressing for the Washington Commanders

Overview

Tight end Logan Thomas is doing well in his rehab for the Washington Commanders, Ivan Lambert of USA Today reports.

Thomas tore the ACL in his left knee during a Week 4 game versus the Atlanta Falcons last season. Thomas has started jogging, which puts him slightly ahead of schedule. Thomas stated Thursday that in addition to a torn ACL, he also damaged his MCL and both meniscus.

Thomas is still questionable to be ready to play for the start of the 2022 season. If Thomas is unable to start Week 1, John Bates is expected to start at tight end for the Commanders unless they were to select a TE early in the NFL draft next week.

As things stand now, the Commanders aren’t expected to do big things in the NFC East next season. They are +450, behind the Dallas Cowboys (-115) and Philadelphia Eagles (+310), and only ahead of the New York Giants (+650).

