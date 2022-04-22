TE Logan Thomas is Progressing for the Washington Commanders

Thomas tore the ACL in his left knee during a Week 4 game versus the Atlanta Falcons last season. Thomas has started jogging, which puts him slightly ahead of schedule. Thomas stated Thursday that in addition to a torn ACL, he also damaged his MCL and both meniscus.
Thomas is still questionable to be ready to play for the start of the 2022 season. If Thomas is unable to start Week 1, John Bates is expected to start at tight end for the Commanders unless they were to select a TE early in the NFL draft next week.
As things stand now, the Commanders aren’t expected to do big things in the NFC East next season. They are +450, behind the Dallas Cowboys (-115) and Philadelphia Eagles (+310), and only ahead of the New York Giants (+650).
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.