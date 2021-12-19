Teddy Bridgewater Carted Off Field vs. Bengals

Scary moment in Denver after Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had to be carted off the field versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The injury occurred in the third quarter when Bridgewater was diving for a first down, colliding with a Bengals’ defender and catapulting himself awkwardly onto his head and upper body.

It was confirmed on the broadcast that the veteran quarterback was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons but had movement in all his extremities. Bridgewater went 12-for-22 for 98 yards before leaving.

Developing: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater carted off with head injury vs. Bengals. Bridgewater has movement in his extremities. https://t.co/jne6Vyevg4 pic.twitter.com/1NYWEtI2jX — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 19, 2021

Drew Lock came on in relief of Bridgewater, leading the Broncos to a touchdown in his opening drive. It was the first touchdown of the game, staking the Broncos to their first lead of the game. Joe Burrow responded by leading Cincinnati on a touchdown drive, retaking the lead.

The Broncos and Bengals remain locked in a tightly contested battle, with Denver marching in the fourth quarter.