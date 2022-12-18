Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd Expected Back as Bucs Host Bengals

Tyler Boyd played just two offensive snaps last week, leaving early with a finger injury. Sadly, that was twice as long as Tee Higgins lasted, taking to the field for one play in the 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring ailment. Nevertheless, both Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers are expected in the lineup in Week 15’s showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The #Bengals are expecting to have WR Tyler Boyd (finger) and WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) playing today, source said. Both are listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

Higgins has been the most productive of the duo, accumulating 60 receptions on 85 targets for 861 yards and five touchdowns. He surpasses his teammate in every category, with Boyd registering 66 targets, 45 receptions, 655 yards, and four touchdowns.

However, both players are secondary options behind Ja’Marr Chase. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year leads the team in targets and receptions, despite playing in four fewer games than Higgins and Boyd.

On Sunday, the Bengals put their five-game winning streak on the line against the Bucs. The betting odds continue to shift in their favor, with Cincinnati lined as -3.5 road chalk, per FanDuel Sportsbook.