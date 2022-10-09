Tee Higgins Expected to Suit Up as Bengals Take on Ravens
Grant White
Joe Burrow will have his full arsenal available when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. Wide receiver Tee Higgins was questionable with an ankle injury leading up to Sunday’s AFC North encounter but is expected to be in the lineup against the Ravens.
Hayden Hurst, who is dealing with a groin injury, is also expected to dress.
Bengals’ WR Tee Higgins (ankle) and TE Hayden Hurst (groin), both listed as questionable for Sunday night, both are expected to play against the Ravens, per sources.
Higgins has been a primary contributor for the Bengals this season. The third-year pro ranks second on the team in targets and leads the way with 315 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Moreover, Higgins is coming off his best performance of the season, a seven-catch, 124-yard effort against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.
If his ankle doesn’t hold up, look for Tyler Boyd to take on a more prominent role on offense.
The Bengals are in tough against the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. FanDuel Sportsbook has Cincinnati lined as +3 underdogs, with the total set at 47.5.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.