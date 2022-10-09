Tee Higgins Expected to Suit Up as Bengals Take on Ravens

Joe Burrow will have his full arsenal available when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. Wide receiver Tee Higgins was questionable with an ankle injury leading up to Sunday’s AFC North encounter but is expected to be in the lineup against the Ravens.

Hayden Hurst, who is dealing with a groin injury, is also expected to dress.

Bengals’ WR Tee Higgins (ankle) and TE Hayden Hurst (groin), both listed as questionable for Sunday night, both are expected to play against the Ravens, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2022

Higgins has been a primary contributor for the Bengals this season. The third-year pro ranks second on the team in targets and leads the way with 315 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Moreover, Higgins is coming off his best performance of the season, a seven-catch, 124-yard effort against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

If his ankle doesn’t hold up, look for Tyler Boyd to take on a more prominent role on offense.

The Bengals are in tough against the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. FanDuel Sportsbook has Cincinnati lined as +3 underdogs, with the total set at 47.5.