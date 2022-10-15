Tee Higgins is Questionable For Bengals Battle With Saints Sunday

The talented wide receiver re-aggravated his ankle injury during practice before the game last Sunday and was forced to leave their loss to the Baltimore Ravens early. Higgins is likely to be a game-time decision this Sunday. The problem will be that even if Higgins plays, it’s unknown if he will be able to finish the game. The Bengals also may elect to play it safe with their wideout and limit his snap counts playing a Saints team that will be without quarterback Jameis Winston, receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
The Saints are +2.5-point underdogs (-105) in this contest and are +122 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
