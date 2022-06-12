Terry McLaurin and Commanders Remain Far Apart on Deal
Grant White
The chances that standout wide receiver Terry McLaurin joins the Washington Commanders for minicamp aren’t looking good. Nicki Jhabvala tweeted that the two parties remain far apart on contract negotiations, noting that McLaurin returned to Florida to continue his offseason regimen.
Talks between Commanders & Terry McLaurin’s reps have continued, per sources. While there’s been some progress, they’re still far apart and, as of now (things may change), McLaurin seems unlikely to show for minicamp. He returned to Fla. today to resume training for the season.
Washington’s offense ran through McLaurin last season. The former third-round pick led the team in targets, receptions, and yards by substantive margins. McLaurin’s 130 targets were more than double Adam Humphries’s 62, while he outpaced J.D. McKissic in receptions 77 to 43. The most substantial difference was receiving yards, with McLaurin going for 1,053 and McKissic the next closest teammate with 397.
Don’t underestimate the importance of offseason reps, as newly-acquired quarterback Carson Wentz looks to build chemistry with his new squad. That could close the gap between McLaurin and his offensive counterparts as Wentz gets comfortable with the players at minicamp.
The odds are stacked against the Commanders ahead of the 2022 season. Washington is listed as +7000 longshots on the Super Bowl futures board and has the third-best odds to win the NFC East at +450, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
