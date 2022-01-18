Texans are “More than likely” done with Deshaun Watson

In a Sports Radio 610 interview Tuesday morning, Texans general manager Nick Caserio said the team is likely done with Deshaun Watson.

In a wide-ranging interview with @SportsRadio610, Texans GM Nick Caserio said it “more than likely would not be the case” that Deshaun Watson plays for the Texans again. He also defended his role in the booth & said they’re open to trading the No. 3 pick.https://t.co/uAm7f6MEot — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 18, 2022

Watson faces 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment. He also demanded a trade before the allegations became public.

Watson has a no-trade clause, which saw Houston pay him 10 million dollars not to play in 2021. He also has a fully-guaranteed salary of 35 million dollars, which the Texans would have to pay if they cannot work out a trade with another team.

In the 2020 season, Watson threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, rushed for 444 yards, and had six touchdowns on the ground.

He was selected 12th overall by the Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft.

After Caserio dismissed David Culley on Thursday, the Texans are also searching for a new head coach. In the same interview, Caserio said the team is open to trading its third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Houston finished the season third in the AFC South with a 4-13 record and 30th in the NFL.

