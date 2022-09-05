Texans Cut RB Marlon Mack From Practice Squad

Part of Houston’s initial 53-man roster cuts on August 30, the 26-year-old went unclaimed on waivers, ultimately agreeing to a spot on the team’s practice squad the following day.
That stay turned out to be brief.
Mack has struggled to return to form since tearing his Achilles during the 2020 campaign. Spending last year with the Indianapolis Colts, the Florida native was a healthy scratch for the majority of the season, appearing in just six games.
The Texans are expected to roll into 2022 with rookie Dameon Pierce as their number one running back, while veteran Rex Burkhead should see some work in obvious passing situations.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Texans at +290 on the moneyline ahead of Week 1’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.
