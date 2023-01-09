Texans Fire Head Coach Lovie Smith After First Season

Lovie Smith is out as Houston Texans head coach.

According to ESPN.com, the Texans have fired Smith following a 3-13-1 campaign.

Smith, who signed a four-year deal last offseason, is the second straight Texans coach to be fired after one year on the job.

“We are grateful for [Smith’s] leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward,” said Texans CEO Cal McNair. “While we understand the results have not been what he had hoped for, we are committed to building a program that produces long-term, sustainable success.”

Smith’s firing comes after the Texans won their final regular season game, edging the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 en route to earning the No. 2 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston was also widely competitive in the season’s closing weeks, nearly upsetting the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

The 64-year-old’s dismissal has caused outrage amongst the NFL community, including former head coach Tony Dungy, who Tweeted:

“What are the Texans doing? What kind of operation is this where you don’t have any convictions about supporting the coaches you hire? Who is going to want to coach there if you might only get one year to implement your plans? Two years in a row is ridiculous.”

