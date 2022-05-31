Texans HC Lovie Smith Pleased With Deshaun Watson Resolution

While Houston Texans fans are likely still reeling from the team’s decision to trade superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, new head coach Lovie Smith sees the move as a positive for the organization.

“Sometimes divorce is good, and that’s my statement that I’ve made a lot of times when you know a split’s going to happen, and both parties are going to win once it does,” said Smith. “I don’t know exactly what happened. The accusations are there, and if they have merit, that will all come out in time. But for our football team, we needed to move on,”

Watson, who is currently facing 22 allegations of sexual assault, spent five seasons in Houston, throwing 104 touchdowns to 36 interceptions. Additionally, he added 17 scores on the ground.

With the Texans fielding one of the league’s worst rosters, Smith finds himself in a difficult situation heading into 2022. Nevertheless, the 64-year-old can roam the Houston sideline, knowing all unnecessary distractions are likely a thing of the past.

