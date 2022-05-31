Texans HC Lovie Smith Pleased With Deshaun Watson Resolution
Paul Connor
While Houston Texans fans are likely still reeling from the team’s decision to trade superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, new head coach Lovie Smith sees the move as a positive for the organization.
“Sometimes divorce is good, and that’s my statement that I’ve made a lot of times when you know a split’s going to happen, and both parties are going to win once it does,” said Smith. “I don’t know exactly what happened. The accusations are there, and if they have merit, that will all come out in time. But for our football team, we needed to move on,”
Watson, who is currently facing 22 allegations of sexual assault, spent five seasons in Houston, throwing 104 touchdowns to 36 interceptions. Additionally, he added 17 scores on the ground.
With the Texans fielding one of the league’s worst rosters, Smith finds himself in a difficult situation heading into 2022. Nevertheless, the 64-year-old can roam the Houston sideline, knowing all unnecessary distractions are likely a thing of the past.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.