Texans Open to Dealing Brandin Cooks Ahead of Trade Deadline

Unassumingly, Brandin Cooks has been one of the most reliable wide receivers in the NFL over the past nine seasons. The former first-round pick has never made a Pro Bowl or been named to an All-Pro team despite surpassing the 1,000-yard receiving yard threshold six times since 2014.

And, with ten games left in the 2022 campaign, there’s plenty of time for Cooks to make it a seventh.

That could be part of the appeal, as teams have been linked to Cooks in the trade market. As Aaron Wilson notes, the Texans are open to dealing their standout wide receiver.

On Brandin Cooks trade front, it's status quo, per league sources, with nothing imminent or developing, although teams that have inquired-have interest: Giants, Vikings, Chiefs, Packers, Rams. Complexity-obstacles for potential trade: draft compensation ask-his guarantees — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 30, 2022

This has been a down year for Cooks, with his catch rate and receiving yards per game dipping to 59.6% and 46.8, respectively.

Still, he’s drawing interest from several playoff contenders, including the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers.

Of that group, the Packers are most in need of a capable wideout. Green Bay’s passing yards per game have fallen to 221.3 from 250.6 last year.

Cooks has one last audition before the trade deadline, with the Texans hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Texans priced as +1.5 underdogs for the AFC South showdown.